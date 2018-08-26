CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing of a woman at the 95th Street CTA Red Line Station.

Ricky McMahon, of the 4500 block of North Hazel, is charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder after stabbing a 25-year-old woman in the back, wrist and legs Saturday morning.

Chicago police say McMahon chased the victim inside the station while repeatedly stabbing her. Witnesses alerted officers, who chased McMahon into a nearby bus shelter and placed him into custody following a brief foot pursuit. A knife was recovered.

Responding officers placed a life saving tourniquet on the victim before she was transported to Christ Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

It’s unclear was prompted the incident.

McMahon is due in bond court Monday. He has a prior unlawful use of weapon conviction stemming from a 2003 arrest.