Police were responding to a mass shooting Sunday at the Jacksonville Landing in Florida. (Credit: Twitter/Brittney Donovan/CBS)

(CBS) — Police say there were “multiple fatalities” in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville authorities were warning the public to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing. That’s a popular downtown marketplace.

Police say one suspect is dead at the scene, but it remains unclear if there are additional offenders. SWAT teams were searching the area and moving people who were hiding in locked areas after the shooting to safety.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville Landing was hosting a rtournament for players of EA’s Madden 19 on Sunday, according to a schedule posted two days ago on the EA Sports website.

This is the view from one side of the Landing. #JSO asking everyone to stay away from the area @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NK5ILKoccd — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

Apparent gunshots can be heard in recordings from the tournament on the bar’s Twitch account, which was streaming the competition.