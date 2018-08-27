CHICAGO (CBS)–Sofia Sanchez, an 11-year-old girl awaiting a heart transplant at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital, recently got a visit from her idol, Drake, after posting a video of her doing the #KiKiChallenge.

Drake surprised Sofia in her hospital room on August 18, but meeting her favorite celebrity wasn’t even the best news of Sofia’s month.

The little girl from Downers Grove learned Sunday that she would be getting her long-awaited heart transplant.

When her mom broke the news to Sofia, she screamed in disbelief. “I’m getting a heart, Mom? Oh my god!”

WBBM Radio published a story about the video of Sofia that was posted to Facebook Sunday night. Lurie Children’s Hospital is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon.

Drake made a surprise visit to Sofia’s hospital room after she posted a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway with her cousin to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” showing off her dance moves while hooked up to an IV pump.

According to Lurie Children’s Hospital, Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that often leads to heart failure and need for a heart transplant in order to survive. She underwent open heart surgery three weeks ago.