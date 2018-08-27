CHICAGO (CBS)–An Ohio beekeeper’s video of a massive hornet’s nest in an old El Camino has gone viral, with more than 300,000 Facebook views since the scene was shared Sunday afternoon.

In the video, Travis Watson, owner of The Bee Man, am Alliance, Ohio-based bee keeping company, is seen carefully removing the European Hornets nest from the car.

The nest appeared to be embedded in the ceiling of the car, and stretched down about 3/4 the length of the seat. It was swarming with activity from the thousands of hornets that had been living inside.