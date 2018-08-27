BREAKINGCommuters Stuck At Union Station Due To Signal Issues
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSalvation
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bee Keeper, Bee Keeper Removes Hornets, Bee Man, European Hornets, Hornet Facebook Video, Hornets, The Bee Man

CHICAGO (CBS)–An Ohio beekeeper’s video of a massive hornet’s nest in an old El Camino has gone viral, with more than 300,000 Facebook views since the scene was shared Sunday afternoon.

 

In the video, Travis Watson, owner of The Bee Man, am Alliance, Ohio-based bee keeping company,  is seen carefully removing the European Hornets nest  from the car.

The nest appeared to be embedded in the ceiling of the car, and stretched down about 3/4 the length of the seat. It  was swarming with activity from the thousands of hornets that had been living inside.

 