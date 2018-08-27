CHICAGO (CBS) — If you use Lake Shore Drive to get to or from downtown, prepare for major delays for the next 40 days.

The Chicago Department of Transportation has begun work on resurfacing Lake Shore Drive between Monroe Street and Grand Avenue, and repairing the Lake Shore Drive bridge at LaSalle Drive.

The project will require workers to close two lanes in each direction between Monroe and North Avenue, starting with the inner lanes so crews can resurface the road and the ramps at Randolph Street, Illinois Street, and Lower Wacker Drive. Once the first phase of the work is complete, crews will close the outer lanes so the road and left-side entrance and exit ramps can be repaired.

NB Lake Shore Drive barely moving from the Stevenson up to the roadwork at Monroe. Columbus & Michigan still surprisingly light if you’re looking for a faster route north. pic.twitter.com/N9vPL6IZLN — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) August 27, 2018

CDOT Deputy Commissioner Tom Carney said drivers should expect a tough next 40 days.

“It is going to be a major impact. There’s about 111,000 cars that go through this area every day. So it’s a substantial amount of traffic, but these repairs are critical. We haven’t had resurfacing on this segment of Lake Shore Drive for about 15 years,” he said.

Reconstruction work between Monroe & LaSalle/North Ave has started on Lake Shore Drive. NB delay begins just past I-55, SB is jammed from Fullerton. pic.twitter.com/80zeYhzhQp — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) August 27, 2018

City officials said the project was timed to squeeze in the resurfacing work between the Chicago Triathlon this past weekend and the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 7.

Drivers are being urged to avoid Lake Shore Drive downtown by using public transportation.