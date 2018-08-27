(CBS) — Attorney General Lisa Madigan launched a hotline for Illinois residents to report allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members.

Residents can call 1-888-414-7678 with any information on allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

The hotline will be answered by trained staff in Madigan’s office during business hours. Messages will be returned. People can also send emails to clergyabuse@atg.state.il.us.

Madigan’s office will refer allegations to states’ attorneys as appropriate.

Last week, Madigan announced she was contacting the six dioceses of the Catholic Church in Illinois requesting to review all records relating to sexual assault and abuse.

Madigan’s announcement followed a Pennsylvania grand jury report into systemic priest abuse that identified at least seven priests with connections to Illinois.