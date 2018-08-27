CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters will return to the Little Village neighborhood Monday morning, a day after the city’s deadliest fire in more than a decade. Eight children were killed when flames swept through a home in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue early Sunday.

Two teenagers also were injured, and were in critical condition Sunday night at Stroger Hospital.

“We don’t even know what to say. This is a tragedy beyond anything I ever dreamed of in my life,” said Ramonita Reyes, who lost several grandchildren in the fire. “This family’s going to need a lot of love, and a lot of support, and a lot of help.”

A neighbor says she was watching tv when she thought the sun was coming up. She looked out her window in the attic and saw flames. She says she told everyone in her house to get out. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xmcShY7oof — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 26, 2018

Firefighters said the blaze started around 4 a.m. on the enclosed rear porch of an apartment building. There were no working smoke detectors in the area where the victims were found.

The Chicago Fire Department planned to return to the neighborhood at 10 a.m. Monday to hand out free smoke detectors.

Emotional & volatile scene in Little Village. That following the loss of at least 8 lives in a house fire. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/woGDQJRqJU — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) August 26, 2018

Relatives said the children were part of a sleepover the night before. The children who died range in age from 3 months to 16 years, according to their family.

Most of the victims were from the same family.

“It’s my worst nightmare. I don’t know how I’m going to wake up and continue life, knowing that my brothers and sisters are six feet underground,” Marcos Contreras said.

The oldest victim, 16-year-old Victor Mendoza, was visiting his friends for a sleepover. His mother said he was a good student.

The youngest victim, Amaya Almaraz, was only 3 months old.

Also killed were 5-year-old Ariel Garcia, 11-year-old Xavier Contreras, 13-year-old Nathan Contreras, 3-year-old Alanni Ayala, 5-year-old Gialanni Ayala, and 10-year-old Giovanni Ayala.

Crosses carried in for the 8 who firefighters say died in an early AM fire in Little Village @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wJboXLH3KB — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) August 26, 2018

The two teenagers who were critically injured are 14-year-old Cesar Contreras, and 14-year-old Adrian Hernandez.

“We have not had this in many, many years; this amount of fatalities and injuries in one location,” Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said.

Enlace Chicago, a Little Village neighborhood organization, has set up a GoFundMe account on the family’s behalf, to help pay for funeral and burial costs. Enlace also is accepting clothing donations for those left homeless as a result of the fire. Clothes can be dropped off at either of two locations: 2329 S. Troy St., or 2756 S. Harding Av.