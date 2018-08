CHICAGO (CBS)–A Lakeview man was attacked as he walked his dog near the Belmont red line station early Monday, police said.

The man, 43, was walking in the 900 block of West Belmont around 12:30 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who asked if he could walk his dog with him, according to police.

The suspect started punching the man in the face before he fled the scene, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The suspect has not been caught, police said.