CHICAGO (CBS) — A dramatic scene was caught on camera as Wilmette Police took several armed robbery suspects into custody Monday.

The incident started as an armed robbery in Winnetka. Wilmette Police Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery in the 900 block of Ash Street around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

A short time later, a Wilmette officer spotted a vehicle, suspected to be involved in the robbery, driving southbound on the Eden’s Expressway.

The vehicle stopped near Peterson and Cicero and multiple suspects were taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.