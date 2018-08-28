CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed after a vehicle collided with a South Shore train Tuesday. South Shore said the gate-crossing accident happened at the Lake County/Porter County Line at County Line Road. Train #11 was heading eastbound when a truck drove around the gate and was struck.

One fatality has been reported. Nobody was injured on the train. It is unknown if there were other people in the car at the time of the accident.

Train service has resumed through the Ogden Dunes in Portage, Indiana after reported delays due to the accident.

EB train 111 is moving, delayed 90+ mins at Beverly Shores, after earlier train/vehicle collision. EB Train 113 is moving, delayed 90+ mins at Ogden Dunes, after earlier train/vehicle collision. WB train 20 is moving, delayed 90+ mins at Ogden Dunes. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) August 29, 2018



Eastbound Train 113 will proceed when Train 111 clears. When Train 113 clears, Train 20 will proceed westbound. Train 19 delays will depend on Train 20 arrival time. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) August 29, 2018

UPDATE: All train service has resumed through Ogden Dunes with trains proceeding at walking speeds. Eastbound Train 111 will transport Train 11 passengers to South Bend after earlier train/vehicle collision. All trains east of Ogden Dunes should expect 90+ minutes delays. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) August 29, 2018

UPDATE: The South Shore Line is currently waiting to receive approval in order to resume train service following a train/vehicle collision near Ogden Dunes. Updates will be sent when available. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) August 28, 2018

All train service is currently stopped west of Ogden Dunes due to a train/vehicle collision. Estimated time of delay for all trains is at least 30-60 minutes. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) August 28, 2018

