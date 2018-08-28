  • CBS 2On Air

A South Shore Line train. (Credit: CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed after a vehicle collided with a South Shore train Tuesday. South Shore said the gate-crossing accident happened at the Lake County/Porter County Line at County Line Road. Train #11 was heading eastbound when a truck drove around the gate and was struck.

One fatality has been reported. Nobody was injured on the train. It is unknown if there were other people in the car at the time of the accident.

Train service has resumed through the Ogden Dunes in Portage, Indiana after reported delays due to the accident.

This is a developing story.