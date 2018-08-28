CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were inside a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and started firing shots in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of W. 120th Street around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Victim #1: A 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm and was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

Victim #2: A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and transported to Christ hospital in critical condition.

Victim #3: A 39-year-old man was shot in the right hand and refused medical attention.

No one is in custody at this time.

Area South Detectives are investigating this incident.