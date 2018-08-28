CHICAGO (CBS) — A piece of public art is being saved at a Chicago Youth Center, as a Bronzeville mural gets brushed back to life.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports it is the second time Bernard Williams put his brush to the Bronzeville wall. He is the lead artist guiding the restoration of the 1979 mural on the side of the Donnelley Youth Center.

“I guess I’m just really excited. An opportunity has come up to repaint this and bring it back to life,” Williams said. “The most difficult part: trying not to lose the spirit of the piece.”

Muralist Lamar Reed, who has painted dozens of public works around Chicago, is working alongside Williams.

“I look at it like fine art,” Reed said.

With each brush stroke, the muralists are helping the Chicago Public Art Group carry out its mission of preserving and creating community art throughout the city, where the public mural movement started in the late 60’s.

“You’re seeing a community’s values; their hopes and their dreams, right on the wall,” stated Steve Weaver, Executive Director of Chicago Public Art Group.

The work, titled “Another Time Remembers My Passions Humanity,” is the second of two summer restoration projects, along with 1977’s “Childhood is Without Prejudice,” under Hyde Park’s Metra stop.

“The early muralists set a standard for style, beauty, and excitement,” said Williams.

Steve Weaver says dozens of those works are now gone, damaged by water. Other, more recent murals, including the one on the same Youth Center’s walls, are disappearing.

“We’re trying to let Chicago know that there’s this incredible art that is found throughout the neighborhoods that should be preserved,” said Weaver.

“Especially when they really speak to a community or really capture a moment in history,” Reed agreed.

“If it puts a smile on their face or changes their attitude, that’s what I think a mural should do,” said Williams.

Steve Weaver says it cost about $20,000 to restore both murals, which was donated by the company, Abreva.