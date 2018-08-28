(CBS) — After a wave of heavy rain Tuesday morning, the heat will return, followed by the threat of severe thunderstorms tonight across Chicago.

CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros says the heat will increase during the afternoon and create conditions for heavy downpours, with flood risk across the area–especially in the northern parts of the Chicago area.

Rainfall totals could reach 2.5 inches of more in some areas. Much of Chicagoland could experience rainfall totals of an inch or more. Southern suburbs and Northwest Indiana will likely have lower amounts, perhaps an inch of rain or less.

The storms will also include powerful winds.

The evening storms are expected to begin around 8 p.m. and continue into the early morning commute on Wednesday. The rain should be out of the area by 7 a.m., Glaros said.

Highs on Tuesday could reach the low 90s (with heat indexes above 100). Then, after the storms, temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70s.