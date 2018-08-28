  • CBS 2On Air

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) — A worker was injured today at a South Loop construction site.

The Chicago Fire Department ambulances transported an adult male to Northwestern Hospital with a cut to the leg.

Fire department spokesperson Larry Merritt says it appears the man was cut by a saw blade in a construction area near 8th Street and Wabash Avenue.

His condition is unknown, though he appeared to be alert and conscious as he was loaded into the ambulance.