A Chicago Fire Department ambulance. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) — A worker was injured today at a South Loop construction site.
The Chicago Fire Department ambulances transported an adult male to Northwestern Hospital with a cut to the leg.
Fire department spokesperson Larry Merritt says it appears the man was cut by a saw blade in a construction area near 8th Street and Wabash Avenue.
His condition is unknown, though he appeared to be alert and conscious as he was loaded into the ambulance.