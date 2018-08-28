CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s son is one of 218 new recruits graduating from the academy today. The superintendent says he owes his life to his son, Daniel, who stepped up and put himself on the line last year, and donated his kidney to his father, who was battling a life-threatening illness.

Today, even though he promised his son he wouldn’t do it, the superintendent made his son stand up so he could acknowledge him publicly. It was an emotional moment for the veteran officer as he presided over the graduation ceremony for the latest class of new police officers at Navy Pier.

“Daniel was selfless enough to give me the gift of life by donating his kidney to me last year,” the superintendent said.

Before the kidney transplant operation one year ago, Daniel Johnson said when you want something done right, you do it yourself.

The superintendent also is celebrating the diversity of the new class of recruits; 69 percent of the new officers are minorities, and 27 percent are women.

In addition to the 218 new officers, 111 newly promoted detectives are being sworn in today as well.