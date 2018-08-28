By Suzanne Le Mignot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A tenth child has died of his injuries from a Sunday morning fire in the Little Village neighborhood. Fourteen-year-old Adrian Hernandez had been on life support since Sunday morning at Stroger Hospital, and was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Eight children died the day of the fire. A ninth died Monday night, after families of the fire victims had spent most of the day remembering their loved ones lost in the blaze in the 2200 block of South Sacramento. Fire officials have said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Relatives said the children who died were having a sleepover. They ranged in age from 3 months to 16 years, according to their families.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot visited the 12th Ward Alderman’s office Tuesday to discuss safety changes that are already taking effect in an effort to prevent another tragedy.

Alderman George Cardenas says he has had at least 100 people come to his office today asking for a smoke detector because they didn’t have one in their home.

Little Village resident Felipa Bahena spoke to CBS 2 about fire detectors on Tuesday. She said she was certain she had a carbon monoxide/smoke detector combo.

She actually had the version that only picks up carbon monoxide. When she tested it, it didn’t work.

Bahena said she was surprised to learn the device wasn’t working, and she said she planned to get a new one.

“It’s necessary for the family,” Bahena said.

RELATED ARTICLES:

9 Children Killed In Little Village House Fire

No Working Fire Alarms In Little Village Home Where 8 Killed in Fire

‘It’s My Worst Nightmare’; Little Village Families In Mourning After 8 Children Killed In Fire

Eight Children Die In Fire On South Sacramento In Little Village

Down the block, Little Village apartment building owner Jesus Hernandez allowed CBS 2 to visit one of his newly rehabbed apartments, where he was installing a smoke detector.

“But sometimes, like I am saying, the tenants, it starts making noise, (and) they put it away,” Hernandez said. “They put it somewhere or they take the whole thing–because I’ve seen it before.”

Ald. George Cardenas has a message for those bothered by the sound of a smoke detector that goes off while cooking.

“I tell people, if they’re listening, do not dismantle them (and) do not take them down. Deal with the smoke for a minute. They could save your life,”