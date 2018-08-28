CHICAGO (CBS) — Former President Barack Obama visited Chicago’s South side to attend a meeting at the Obama Foundation.
He received a standing ovation and thanked residents for their support of the Obama Presidential Center.
After the meeting, the former President stopped by Gage Park to surprise students at Solorio Academy High School. The former President posed for pictures with students and signed a mural, portraying him and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
President Barack Obama stops by the Obama Foundation offices to thank community leaders for their input and support for the Obama Presidential Library in Chicago, IL on Tuesday August 28, 2018. Photographer: Christopher Dilts / The Obama Foundation
