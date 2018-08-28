CHICAGO (CBS) — A gun was found in an elementary school in northwest Indiana Tuesday morning. Chopper 2 flew over Douglas MacArthur Elementary in Cedar Lake, Indiana.

Police say a parent reported that a student took a weapon to school. The handgun was confiscated and the student was taken into custody without incident.

Crown Point Community Schools issued a statement saying, “Immediately the handgun was confiscated at the school from a backpack. At no time were any threats made towards students, staff, or visitors. No one was harmed and the school remained secure throughout the entire investigation.”