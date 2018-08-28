CHICAGO (CBS)–Oreo has just rolled out two new head-turning flavors, but you’ll need your passport and a plane ticket to China to try them.

Oreo’s parent company, Mondelez International, announced the cookie brand’s newest international offerings, Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi flavors, on Twitter.

Innovation sensation: #TeamMDLZ @Oreo just launched two new BIG and BOLD flavors in #China: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi! pic.twitter.com/zntoTKbplE — Mondelēz Intl (@MDLZ) August 22, 2018

The new flavor options are only available in China for now, so Oreo-lovers in the U.S. will just have to keep dreaming about what a hot chicken wing and a chocolate cookie taste like together.

CBS 2 reached out to Mondelez to ask if the flavored Oreos would eventually make their way to the U.S., but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Promotional ads on Twitter for the Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi Oreos show the usually-white fillings have been turned bright orange or green.

Oreos were first introduced in 1912 and is a longtime favorite of consumers around the globe.

Oreos are sold in the following countries: Argentina, Canada, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, United States, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Wasabi and Hot Chicken Wing flavored Oreos are a real thing in China. pic.twitter.com/Vdu3deGRSl — Choctopus 🐙 (@choctopusx) August 25, 2018