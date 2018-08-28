CHICAGO (CBS) — Six firearms were seized from a South Side Party bus Tuesday afternoon.

The Area South Gang Enforcement Team discovered the guns while conducting a traffic stop on the bus in the 2500 block of West 115th Street at approximately 3:00 p.m. According to Chicago Police, the driver of the bus gave officers consent to search the vehicle.

Multiple occupants exited the bus prior to the guns being discovered. No offenders are in custody.

The bus was participating in a memorial service in the area at the time of the traffic stop.