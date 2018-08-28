CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have released a surveillance photo of a man wanted in an attempted criminal sexual abuse incident that occurred last week on the Near North Side.

On August 24 at approximately 2:00 a.m., an unknown male offender entered an elevator in the 800 block of North Clark Street and attempted to inappropriately touch a 42-year-old woman, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The offender fled the scene when the victim began yelling for the help.

The offender is described as a 30 to 45-year-old African-American male of medium complexion, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-3 with a bald hair style. He was wearing a dark blue Under Armour tank top with white writing and gray short with blue stripes on the side. He had on white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380 with reference number JB406237.