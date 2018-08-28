CHICAGO (CBS)–It’s a steamy late-August day, and although the thermostat is expected to reach a toasty 92 degrees–accompanied by 90 percent humidity–Starbucks is here to satisfy our cravings for a steamy, sugary fall-themed beverage.
August 28 is the earliest Starbucks has ever offered the Pumpkin Spice Latte–it’s top-selling seasonal beverage of all time, according to the Seattle-based coffee-giant.
Even if the heavy humidity got the best of you today and you arrived at work with sweaty clothes and frizzy hair, any cravings for a hot, sugary pumpkin-flavored espresso drink are sure to be satisfied with a quick trip around the corner to your nearest Starbucks.
Despite sweater season being a few weeks away, Starbucks rolls out the “PSL” earlier every year. In 2017, Pumpkin Spice Lattes were available in early September.