CHICAGO (CBS)–It’s a steamy late-August day, and although the thermostat is expected to reach a toasty 92 degrees–accompanied by 90 percent humidity–Starbucks is here to satisfy our cravings for a steamy, sugary fall-themed beverage.

August 28 is the earliest Starbucks has ever offered the Pumpkin Spice Latte–it’s top-selling seasonal beverage of all time, according to the Seattle-based coffee-giant.

Even if the heavy humidity got the best of you today and you arrived at work with sweaty clothes and frizzy hair, any cravings for a hot, sugary pumpkin-flavored espresso drink are sure to be satisfied with a quick trip around the corner to your nearest Starbucks.

Fall, is it really you?

Pumpkin Spice Latte is back. #PSL pic.twitter.com/QOERFzWRgJ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 28, 2018

Despite sweater season being a few weeks away, Starbucks rolls out the “PSL” earlier every year. In 2017, Pumpkin Spice Lattes were available in early September.

Here are five things to know about the Pumpkin Spice Latte.