CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong thunderstorms are expected across northern Illinois into the early evening hours, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds and heavy downpours are possible.

CBS 2’s Meteorologist Ed Curran reports there are strong thunderstorms in Woodridge and Bolingbrook, moving northeast at 35 miles per hour.

 

 

