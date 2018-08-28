CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong thunderstorms are expected across northern Illinois into the early evening hours, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds and heavy downpours are possible.

Scattered thunderstorms across nrn IL into the early evening hours. Gusty winds to 50 mph and brief heavy downpours possible. pic.twitter.com/Dj3YP2CA0I — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 28, 2018

CBS 2’s Meteorologist Ed Curran reports there are strong thunderstorms in Woodridge and Bolingbrook, moving northeast at 35 miles per hour.

Strong Thunderstorm Over Woodridge or Over Bolingbrook Moving NE At 35 MPH. Wind Gusts 50 to 55 MPH Possible. Locations Impacted Include Chicago, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Downers… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/RGps1sDyeD — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) August 28, 2018

Beach Hazards Statement in effect from Wednesday afternoon in Porter County in IN @cbschicago #inwx https://t.co/Mqp9cKWlmY — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) August 28, 2018

Strong Thunderstorms From Paw Paw to Mendota to N Utica Moving E At 45 MPH. Wind Gusts Up 55 MPH Possible with These Storms. Strong Thunderstorms will Be Near. Paw Paw Around 405 PM. Earlville Around… @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/8BkBbAvZJd — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) August 28, 2018

Heat Advisory is in effect in Jasper and Newton Counties in IN until 7 PM @cbschicago #inwx https://t.co/cVflazjQ9P — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) August 28, 2018

RELATED ARTICLE:

Weather Forecast: Heavy Thunderstorms for Chicago Tonight