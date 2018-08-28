CHICAGO (CBS) — A truck driver is dead after he was pinned between two trucks Tuesday night, according to Bolingbrook Police.

Officers say police and fire units were called to the 100 block of East Crossroads Parkway around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was pinned when an unoccupied truck started rolling.

The driver suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was a 55-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

According to police, the incident appears accidental, but is currently under investigation.