By Vince Gerasole

CHICAGO (CBS)–Thousands of commuters were caught up in a mess at Chicago’s Union Station Monday afternoon as Metra dealt with rail signal problems just as rush hour began.

It was a familiar situation for many Metra riders used to similar situations, reports CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole.

“We have let our customers down,” said Metra board member Steve Palmer. “Riders are frustrated (and) pissed off.”

Palmer said the troubled BNSF line, which runs through his district, has experienced schedule changes, slower service and over-crowded cars since the implementation of a federally-mandated safety system in June.

“One small failure has a huge impact on many lives and I apologize to those people,” Palmer said Tuesday.

Complicating any potential fixes, Palmer said, is the fact most engineers, repairmen and technicians who are responsible for maintaining the service work for the Burlington Northern Railroad, which runs the line.

“I can’t just snap my fingers and something gets done instantly like that,” Palmer said.

He also points to aging trains–some of them from the 1950’s–and a lack of state funding needed to help ensure the trains operate more efficiently.

Just this month, METRA and BNSF managers, according to Palmer, have worked out an emergency attack plan to hire and replace retiring engineers, and that change has contributed to the problem.

“I am telling you we have an emergency game plan in place to get things working,” he said.