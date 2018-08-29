Chicago (CBS) — Chicago is gearing up for an action-packed Labor Day weekend as summer draws to a close. Here are some of the top things to do in the area.

1. Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling

August 31 to September 3

440 W. Aurora Avenue, Naperville 60540

The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling is a family-friendly community festival, which takes place over Labor Day Weekend in and around Downtown Naperville and, for many, is a fun way to say farewell to summer!

2. 40th Chicago Jazz Festival

August 29 to September 1

Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601

Chicago’s hometown legend Ramsey Lewis performs his last Chicago concert on September 1, before retiring. He is joined by jazz greats such as Dianne Reeves and Kurt Elling over the three-day festival.

3. Taste of Polonia

August 31 to September 3

Copernicus Center, 5216 West Lawrence Avenue Chicago, IL

So much more than Polish food and entertainment, including four stages with over 30 bands.

4. African Festival of the Arts

August 31 to September 3

Washington Park, 6200 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

Attendees are transported across the Diaspora with interactive engagements, vibrant drumming, museum quality and collectible artifacts, colorful and rich handwoven fabric and textile, and other program spaces and Interactive spaces include.

5. Chicago Fringe Festival

August 30 to September 3

Jefferson Park, 4822 N Long Ave, Chicago, IL 60630

Watch 50 wonderfully weird shows performed by local theater groups at the Chicago Fringe Festival in Jefferson Park. This year’s troupes include 2000FeetUp, BimBamBoom and the Minneapolis Ballet Dancers.

6. North Coast Music Festival

August 31 – September 2

Union Park 1501 W. Randolph Street Chicago, IL

Returning for its ninth annual year, the 3-day festival, lovingly referred to as “Summer’s Last Stand”.

7. Taste of Melrose Park

August 31 – September 2

Melrose Park Campus, Near the NW Corner of 25th Ave and Lake Street

8 Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival

August 31 – September 2

5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills

The Summer Sunset Festival is an annual event that offers the community an opportunity to enjoy a wealth of activities, food and entertainment as the summer season comes to a close.