(CBS) — About 400 Amtrak passengers on two Empire Builder trains had been stranded since Tuesday in Wisconsin, stuck on the tracks due to flooding.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, one of the two trains–this one from Chicago to Seattle–was on the move, according to WISC-TV News 3’s Keely Arthur.

Update: #amtrack train stranded in Portage because of flooding finally gets moving again after more than 18 hours. 200 passengers onboard. pic.twitter.com/9o5yTNB53f — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) August 29, 2018

The Empire Builder from Seattle was stopped outside Tomah since 3 p.m. Tuesday. Passengers on another train headed from Chicago told News 3 they were stopped outside Portage since early evening.

.@Amtrak passengers stuck outside Tomah say the train is moving – but it's not clear where they're going, whether it's back to town or on to their destination. We're hoping to get an update from the company over the next half hour. pic.twitter.com/QvBNQeN76M — Leah Linscheid (@news3leah) August 29, 2018

The Empire Builder train runs between Seattle and Chicago.

Drone video footage showed the train in Portage standing late Wednesday morning.