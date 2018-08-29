(CBS) — About 400 Amtrak passengers on two Empire Builder trains had been stranded since Tuesday in Wisconsin, stuck on the tracks due to flooding.
Shortly after noon on Wednesday, one of the two trains–this one from Chicago to Seattle–was on the move, according to WISC-TV News 3’s Keely Arthur.
The Empire Builder from Seattle was stopped outside Tomah since 3 p.m. Tuesday. Passengers on another train headed from Chicago told News 3 they were stopped outside Portage since early evening.
The Empire Builder train runs between Seattle and Chicago.
Drone video footage showed the train in Portage standing late Wednesday morning.