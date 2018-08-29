  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bouncer at a Noble Square nightclub was critically wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m., shortly before closing time at evilOlive, a nightclub at the corner of Division and Ashland.

Police said a bouncer was involved in an altercation with a person who pulled out a gun and shot him several times.

The bouncer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Detectives questioned a person of interest Wednesday morning, but that person was later released without charges.