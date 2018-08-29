CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities want the public’s help in finding a man suspected in a Waukegan bank robbery.

The FBI said it happened at the PNC Bank located at 1802 Belvidere Road around 2:34 Tuesday afternoon.

The man, in his fifties, was wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt and jeans. He fled in a white, four-door vehicle believed to be a Chrysler 200.

According to authorities, he is also suspected in an attempted bank robbery on August 25 at 12:45 at the PNC Bank at 2900 Sheridan Road in Zion.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700.