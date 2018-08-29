  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bank robbery, FBI, pnc bank, reward, Suspect, Waukegan, Zion

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities want the public’s help in finding a man suspected in a Waukegan bank robbery.

The FBI said it happened  at the PNC Bank located at 1802 Belvidere Road around 2:34 Tuesday afternoon.

 

08 28 2018 waukegan FBI Searches For Suspected Waukegan Bank Robber

(Credit: FBI)

The man, in his fifties, was wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt and jeans. He fled in a white, four-door vehicle believed to be a Chrysler 200.

According to authorities, he is also suspected in an attempted bank robbery on August 25 at 12:45 at the PNC Bank at 2900 Sheridan Road in Zion.

 

imagefield424789 large FBI Searches For Suspected Waukegan Bank Robber

(Credit: FBI)

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700.