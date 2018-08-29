CHICAGO (CBS)–Kanye West is back in his hometown Chicago this week. Kim Kardashian’s husband drank champagne in the Michigan Avenue Gucci store on Tuesday and started his Wednesday morning with a chat on local Chicago radio station WGCI.

During his interview, West addressed controversial comments he made to TMZ in May that 400 years of slavery felt “like a choice.”

Backlash against West’s comments was swift, and the rapper has since admitted his thoughts are a “non-historical opinion.”

During his radio show interview, West apologized for how his slavery comment made people feel, but he didn’t retract his remarks.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slave comment made people feel,” West said during the morning show. “I want to take this moment right now to say I’m sorry for the 1-2 effect of how I got into the slave comment and I’m sorry for people who feel let down for that moment.”

He went on to self-affirm his popularity among the black population.

“One thing I got from the TMZ moment is it showed me how much black people love me,” he said.

West also addressed his feud with rapper Drake, who changed a song lyric during his August 18 show in Chicago from “Then Kanye dropped” to “Then Kanye flopped.”

He told the radio show that “there ain’t no beef.”

West told reporters Wednesday morning he also planned to work with Chance The Rapper while he was in town.

yooo @IamAkademiks drake switch the lines in “Know Yourself” and said KANYE FLOPPED pic.twitter.com/dYKQzXGwVV — Ov3rrrrr (@Over_Random) August 18, 2018