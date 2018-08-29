CHICAGO (CBS) — A 53-year-old man has been charged with a robbery and attempted sexual assault early Tuesday in Lakeview.

Police said Parnell Barners, of the Uptown neighborhood, was identified as the suspect who robbed a 27-year-old man of his cell phone near Waveland and Halsted, a few blocks east of Wrigley Field.

Before the robbery, Barners allegedly tried to rape the victim.

Parnell was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday near Clark and Division. He has been charged with one count each of robbery and criminal sexual abuse.

He was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Court building.

Police said Parnell has previous convictions for robbery and aggravated battery.