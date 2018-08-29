Filed Under:Crime, Criminal Sexual Abuse, Lakeview, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 53-year-old man has been charged with a robbery and attempted sexual assault early Tuesday in Lakeview.

Police said Parnell Barners, of the Uptown neighborhood, was identified as the suspect who robbed a 27-year-old man of his cell phone near Waveland and Halsted, a few blocks east of Wrigley Field.

Before the robbery, Barners allegedly tried to rape the victim.

parnell barners Suspect Charged With Sexually Abusing, Robbing Man In Lakeview

Parnell Barners is charged with robbery and criminal sexual abuse. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Parnell was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday near Clark and Division. He has been charged with one count each of robbery and criminal sexual abuse.

He was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Court building.

Police said Parnell has previous convictions for robbery and aggravated battery.