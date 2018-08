CHICAGO (CBS) — The old Illinois 104 Bridge can be seen imploding in a video posted to Facebook by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge was located along the Illinois River in Meredosia, Illinois.

About one week ago, IDOT posted a video of the old Illinois 89 bridge imploding over the Illinois River in Spring Valley, Illinois.

