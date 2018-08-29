CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular indie rock band from the western suburbs is breaking up amid sexual abuse allegations.

In a google doc report published on Reddit, three band members are accused of sending unsolicited nude photos to women and using homophobic language.

The Orwells formed when the five members attended York High School in Elmhurst. Their debut album was released in 2012 and the band performed at Lollapalooza in 2013.

Most recently, the Orwells released their third album, “Terrible Human Beings,” in 2017.

Wednesday afternoon, the group tweeted a simple message to its followers: “The Orwells have disbanded.”

In a statement issued to Pitchfork.com, the band said:

“It’s come to our attention that certain allegations of abuse have been made against one or more of us on social media and in social circles of Chicago. We’d like to first state that sexual abuse in any form is abhorrent. We do not take these accusations lightly and consider this matter incredibly serious. We emphatically deny these baseless allegations brought as a personal attack against us.

While callow altercations and vulgar language we’ve used in the past must be recognized and owned up to, the accusations of sexual assault are completely unfounded. No member of this band has ever acted without consent or maliciously taken advantage of anyone. We encourage anyone who’s been affected by sexual abuse to speak up and make their abusers known; however we also encourage everyone to be cautious of the things they read and say on the Internet.”

The Orwells were scheduled to have a concert at the Chicago Metro in November. That concert has also been canceled.