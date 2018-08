(CBS) — Truck drivers in Orlando, Florida banded together to help police prevent a man from jumping off an overpass onto a busy highway.

Once again, we want to thank these truck drivers, who lined up their rigs on the Turnpike under the overpass while OPD Crisis Team members worked to successfully talk the man down safely. pic.twitter.com/hSEbw17D3y — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 28, 2018

The semis strategically parked their rigs to reduce the chances of the man jumping all the way to the roadway while officers negotiated with the individual.

UPDATE: Subject is safely down off of the Kirkman Road overpass to the Florida Turnpike. Drivers and others in the vicinity: Please be patient – we are getting you moving. Special thanks to the truck drivers that assisted us out there! pic.twitter.com/F6x3e3ukSC — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 28, 2018

According to Orlando police, the man climbed over the fence on South Kirman Road at Conroy Road before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

About an hour later the man came off the bridge, police said.

In April, truckers near Detroit, did the same thing.