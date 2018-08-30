CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people from central Illinois were killed in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning in central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Silverado was headed west on Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 1 a.m. Wednesday, when it rear-ended a 2019 Volvo semi-trailer truck, and then spun off into a ditch and caught fire.

The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Reginald Miller, and two passengers, 20-year-old Darrin Stultzman and 16-year-old Matthew Lynn Herschberger, were pronounced dead. Miller and Stultzman lived in the village of Arthur, Illinois; and Herschberger lived in the city of Arcola, Illinois.

Police said it was unclear if any of the people in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The truck driver was injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital, but his passenger was not hurt, according to police.