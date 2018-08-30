CHICAGO (CBS) — Outraged parents in Hammond, Indiana are demanding answers after learning half of their public schools show elevated levels of lead in their water.

“My nieces come here and I’ll be damned if one of them end up sick because of this stuff,” said Michelle Phillips.

Tests showed nine of Hammond’s 25 public schools are affected. Old pipes and fixtures are likely to blame and are out of service until further notice.

Hammond’s superintendent refused to release the names of specific schools and stressed results are preliminary.

“We’re concerned about safety for all of our staff and all of our students in every way that we can and this is one of those issues that we run into that we are more than willing to address,” said Dr. Walter Watkins, the Hammond superintendent. He said parents should contact their schools and check online to see if their child’s school had high test levels.

The town’s water supply is safe.