CHICAGO (CBS) — Testing at public schools in Hammond, Indiana, revealed potentially dangerous levels of lead in the water at some school buildings.

School City of Hammond has not revealed how many of the district’s 25 school buildings are affected, or which specific schools have elevated levels of lead in the water.

Recent testing of water in schools built before 1986 discovered elevated levels of lead in some fixtures, which were taken out of service. Bottled water will be passed out at affected schools until further notice.

District officials said results could be skewed by the fact water wasn’t turned off or flushed since June. Classes started in Hammond about two weeks ago.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. insisted the city’s water supply is not compromised. He said the filtration system used by the Water Department does not use the same fixtures and pipes found in some Hammond schools.

McDermott stressed Hammond’s drinking water is safe.