BREAKINGExplosion And Collapse At Water Reclamation Plant
Filed Under:Cook County Sheriff, Crash, Hoffman Estates, police officer

(CBS) — A good Samaritan pulled a Cook County Sheriff’s officer out of her burning squad car early Thursday, after a crash in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

The officer was responding to a call around 3:40 a.m., when she collided with an SUV at the intersection of Barrington and Golf roads, according to the sheriff’s office and Hoffman Estates police.

Both vehicles ended up on the grass, and the squad car caught fire.

sheriff crash Good Samaritan Pulls Sheriffs Officer Out Of Burning Squad Car After Hoffman Estates Crash

A Cook County Sheriff’s squad car collided with an SUV in Hoffman Estates, and then caught fire on Aug. 30, 2018. A passerby pulled the officer out of her burning squad car. (Credit: CBS)

Cook County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said a passerby stopped and pulled the officer out of her burning vehicle, and then left the scene.

Hoffman Estates police said two people were taken to the hospital, but further information was not available.