(CBS) — A good Samaritan pulled a Cook County Sheriff’s officer out of her burning squad car early Thursday, after a crash in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

The officer was responding to a call around 3:40 a.m., when she collided with an SUV at the intersection of Barrington and Golf roads, according to the sheriff’s office and Hoffman Estates police.

Both vehicles ended up on the grass, and the squad car caught fire.

Cook County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said a passerby stopped and pulled the officer out of her burning vehicle, and then left the scene.

Hoffman Estates police said two people were taken to the hospital, but further information was not available.