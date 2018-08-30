CHICAGO (CBS) — Six Flags Great America has unveiled plans for a new triple-threat roller coaster, which will break three records when it debuts next summer.
Styled after Formula One racing cars, the new Maxx Force will be the fastest accelerating roller coaster in North America, using an air-powered launching system to propel guests from 0 to 78 mph in less than two seconds.
Maxx Force also will have the worlds’s highest double inversion, at 175 feet above ground, and the world’s fastest inversion, taking riders on a 60 mph zero-G roll, according to Six Flags.
The amusement park’s 17th roller coaster, Maxx Force will feature five high-speed inversions overall, and will debut next summer in the Carousel Plaza area at Great America.
