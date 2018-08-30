The new Taco Bell Cantina in Logan Square is serving up libations along with its traditional menu of fast-food fare. Located at 2432 N. Milwaukee Ave., the eatery has flat-screen TVs and offers slushies mixed with rum, tequila or vodka. It also sells beer, wine and sangria.

There are now several Taco Bell Cantina locations in the city, including another on Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park. According to Living Más, the cantina concept features an urban restaurant design, open kitchen and custom menu with shareable appetizers.

Now offering breakfast food as well as lunch, dinner and late-night fare, this Taco Bell also lets you order online. Enjoy favorites like the cheesy gordita crunch, chicken quesadilla or Doritos locos tacos.

With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Taco Bell Cantina Logan Square is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Sarah B., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, “The fact that this place is around the corner from my apartment is dangerous! … Upon my return to my apartment we dug into the bag, found the correct items, and they were hot and prepared in a standard fast-food fashion.

And Marino K. wrote, “A modern update to Taco Bell located on Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square. Cool artwork and tables for the area. The long table has USB and plugs to charge your phone/laptop while waiting for your food.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Taco Bell Cantina Logan Square is open from 9:30–2 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 9:30–4 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

