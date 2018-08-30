CHICAGO (CBS) — Just days after receiving a new heart, 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez is breathing on her own, and able to listen to her new heartbeat.

Sofia’s family said she listened to her new heartbeat for the first time on Wednesday, about two days after her surgery.

She got her new heart on Monday at Lurie Children’s Hospital, about a week after getting a surprise visit from her idol, Drake.

Her family said Sofia is now breathing on her own, eating and drinking a little. They said doctors are amazed at how quickly she is recovering.

Drake surprised Sofia in her hospital room on August 18, after she posted a video of herself doing the #KikiChallenge, dancing to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” while hooked up to her IV.

According to Lurie Children’s Hospital, Sofia was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that often leads to heart failure and need for a heart transplant in order to survive. She underwent open heart surgery three weeks ago and had been waiting for a new heart for eight weeks before the transplant.

