CHICAGO (CBS) — A parking garage near O’Hare Airport is taped off as a crime scene after a man was stabbed and critically injured inside Thursday.

Police say two men were fighting when the suspect stabbed a 34-year-old victim several times.

A section of the garage, in the 8700 block of West Higgins Road, is marked off with crime tape.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

This story is developing.