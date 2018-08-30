(CBS) — President Trump appeared at a rally in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday to support Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun. Braun is facing Sen. Joe Donnelly, one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the Senate, in November.

Mr. Trump rallied in Indiana the day after Braun won the Republican primary for Senate, calling Donnelly “Sleepin’ Joe” and a “swamp person.”

The president tweeted his support of Braun Thursday morning. Mr. Trump wrote: “Will be going to Evansville, Indiana, tonight for a big crowd rally with Mike Braun, a very successful businessman who is campaigning to be Indiana’s next U.S. Senator. He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets. Will be a big night!”