CHICAGO (CBS) — A young woman cannot speak or see after being stalked, brutally beaten, and raped in West Town Sunday morning.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports a group of strangers is stepping up to be her voice. Many West Town residents said they are angry about what happened, but also relieved that the woman wasn’t left for dead.

West Town residents are calling her a “warrior woman” and are raising money to help her, starting a Go Fund Me page.

More than $5,000 has been raised over the last 24 hours to help the woman with her medical bills.

She has a traumatic brain injury and several fractured bones in her face.

Sunday morning, construction crews found the woman in a pool of blood an hour after she was brutally attacked and raped while she was on her way to work.

“The details of the case are horrific,” stated West Town resident Beth Bond. “She endured an insane amount of trauma and the fact that she made it an hour past when she was victimized is incredible. This is a warrior. She’s not a victim. She is surviving and through the support of the community, we hope that we can help her thrive after she recovers.”

Police say Rufus Carson was charged with criminal sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated battery. He is a five-time convicted felon accused of targeting the woman, following her from the Blue Line train to an alley near Ohio and Racine, and assaulting her.

Minutes before the attack, Carson was caught touching himself on CTA surveillance cameras.

Carson already had a warrant out for his arrest for exposing himself to his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter. His court date is set for September 13th.

