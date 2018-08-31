  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago arrests, Chicago Gun Violence, Chicago Police, In & Out Food & Deli closed, Police Raid

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two businesses have been shut down and more than 70 people have been arrested after a police raid at a convenience store.

The store In & Out Food & Deli, located near 66th Street and Halsted, was one of two stores where police focused their investigation into illegal activity.

Police tweeted pictures of drugs and guns confiscated from the locations.

Residents in the area say they believe those stores were unfairly targeted. Others hope the raid is part of a larger effort to make their neighborhood safer.