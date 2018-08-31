CHICAGO (CBS) — Two businesses have been shut down and more than 70 people have been arrested after a police raid at a convenience store.

The store In & Out Food & Deli, located near 66th Street and Halsted, was one of two stores where police focused their investigation into illegal activity.

Police tweeted pictures of drugs and guns confiscated from the locations.

Overnight, #ChicagoPolice Organized Crime Units conducted precision raids & takedowns of wanted offenders. So far, more than 75 arrests on drug & gun charges & two business have been closed for nexus to illegal activity. We will have more details at our 1pm presser at CPD HQ pic.twitter.com/BQEERDQnMJ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 31, 2018

Residents in the area say they believe those stores were unfairly targeted. Others hope the raid is part of a larger effort to make their neighborhood safer.