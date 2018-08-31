CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire destroyed a Hegewisch neighborhood bar and restaurant overnight. The fire started around 1:15 a.m. Friday near 135th and Avenue N. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from The Green Olive.

Firefighters worked quickly and aggressively to put out the fire from different angles. They broke several windows to vent the building, and used a ladder to attack the flames from above.

“After a few minutes, we finally found fire in the walls. It was traveling from the basement up through the roof. At that point, we had all companies sound the air horns, and we evacuated the building,” Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Townsend said.

A fire destroyed a neighborhood bar in Hegewisch. Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire. Neighbors believe the bar shut down about a month ago. Inspection records show the building failed its last inspection and had 56 violations. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/EKtSlQsPN9 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 31, 2018

No one was injured in the fire.

Inspection records showed the building failed its last inspection, and had 56 code violations.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.