CHICAGO (CBS) — It is almost unbelievable: a Wisconsin man just found out his work buddy is more than just a co-worker. He is actually his father.

“I about fell out of my seat,” said Nathan Boos when he heard the news.

Boos was adopted and never knew his biological parents, but recently his adoptive mom told Nathan he was friends with his real dad on Facebook. That is when Nathan discovered he has been working with his dad at a truck company for the past two years.

His dad, Bob, says the choice to give Nathan up for adoption was a difficult one, caused by financial stress.

“I’m not sure exactly what to say or how to act,” said Robert Degaro, Nathan’s biological father. “I mean, he is my son, but we didn’t have that father-son relationship growing up.”

“We’re just taking one day at a time,” said Nathan. “One mile at a time, as we say.”

Both men say the reunion has brought them a sense of peace and they plan to continue building their friendship.