(CNN) — A suspect was shot by police at Amsterdam central station after a stabbing incident Friday which left two others injured.

On Twitter, Amsterdam police said the two victims and the suspect were taken to hospital.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and did not release further information on a possible motive.

Security services were on the scene and certain sections of the station appeared to have been cordoned off in the wake of the incident.

Two platforms that had been closed have since reopened, police said later Friday.

© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.