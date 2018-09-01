CHICAGO (CBS) — Judge Vincent Gaughan has continued the hearing on whether to revoke the bond of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

The next hearing is set for Thursday September 6 at 9 a.m. A hearing on whether to hold Van Dyke in contempt isn’t scheduled until after the trial.

Van Dyke’s is trial for the 2014 murder of Chicago teenager Laquan McDonald is also set to start next week.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon wanted Van Dyke’s bond be revoked because he did newspaper and television interviews earlier this week.

McDonald’s great uncle, Pastor Marvin Hunter, said Van Dyke’s move to talk to the media was “shaping the narrative.”

Judge Vincent Gaughan held a hearing Saturday and told both sides to return to court Thursday.

Defense attorney Daniel Herbert says Van Dyke has free-speech rights.

He says Van Dyke feels threatened and is “scared to death” that the public won’t know his “personal feelings” about being charged with murder.

Jury selection for the case is scheduled for Wednesday September 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

