CHICAGO (CBS) — A boil order for Ravina has been lifted.

Officials in Highland Park said the information came from the Lake County Health Department.

On Friday, the director of communications for Ravinia Nick Pullia said water and soda fountains were turned off at the park.

“Luckily Ravinia is a bring-your-own venue but we do have signs placed at all sinks and bathrooms telling people not to drink the water,” said Pullia.

The order was put in place because of a water service repair issue.

The neighboring properties were not effected by the water boil notice.

